First Alert: Flood potential remains as rain chances only gradually fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It's the fourth straight day of torrential rainfall across the WBTV viewing area, but drier conditions will gradually creep in during the latter half of the day.
It's a damp and mild start for most neighborhoods as scattered showers continue to fan out across the Mountains, Foothills and Piedmont. The chance for showers remains for the entire area through the rest of the morning, however, the focal point for the heaviest downpours through the afternoon and early evening hours appears to be mainly along and east of the I-77 corridor, as the upper level low responsible for this pattern of relentless wet weather slides northeast of the Carolinas pulling the bands farther east as well.
In terms of temperatures, we're already seeing some improvement over Wednesday's stark cool-down. After starting out in the 50s this morning, highs will climb to lower 70s late this afternoon across the Charlotte Metro. High temperatures in the Mountains and Foothills will range from the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Even with a few breaks in the clouds during the latter part of the day, an isolated downpour anywhere across the area isn’t out of the picture. Swollen waterways should start leveling out overnight into Friday morning, but keep in mind rain-soaked soil could still give way to falling trees into the weekend.
Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s before we top out near 80° Friday afternoon. While Friday will start off dry for most communities, a few scattered storms are likely to develop during the afternoon and early evening hours.
Relatively drier conditions and above-average temperatures are in the forecast for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday high temperatures are expected to reach the low to mid 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. While the majority of the weekend is rain-free, humid conditions will lead to the development of a few isolated late-day storms through the holiday weekend.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.