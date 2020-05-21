First Alert: Flood potential remains as rain chances only gradually fall

It's a damp and mild start for most neighborhoods as scattered showers continue to fan out across the Mountains, Foothills and Piedmont. The chance for showers remains for the entire area through the rest of the morning, however, the focal point for the heaviest downpours through the afternoon and early evening hours appears to be mainly along and east of the I-77 corridor, as the upper level low responsible for this pattern of relentless wet weather slides northeast of the Carolinas pulling the bands farther east as well.