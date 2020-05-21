A First Alert continues Into Friday with lingering rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The First Alert that has been in place this week will continue into Friday with more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms possible.
Due to the saturated ground, flash flooding can easily happen wherever heavy rain develops. Also, trees will be more prone to fall due to the saturated ground.
Tonight will be cloudy with isolated rain and some patchy fog.
Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.
Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies with another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected to develop for the afternoon and evening. Friday afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 70s.
A few scattered rain showers will linger into Friday night with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
Saturday will start off your Memorial Day Weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a few rain showers possible.
Warmer temperatures return for Saturday with highs in the mid-80s.
Sunday will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
Memorial Day Monday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated thunderstorms possible with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week will feature partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible each day with high temperatures ranging between 80 and 85 degrees.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
