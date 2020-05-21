Fireworks stands seeing booming sales in Fort Mill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - South Jersey “L” and his friend Ty Moore are first-time customers at the Red Rocket in Fort Mill, and it was a bit overwhelming.
“L” says he’s looking forward to stocking up on fireworks here because back in his hometown of Philadelphia, these things are looked down upon.
“Nah, we cannot go out into no store like this one. We would get locked up.” said “South Jersey L”.
The Red Rocket fireworks warehouse was forced to close along with most businesses in South Carolina when the coronavirus hit.
But now that the doors are back open, things are starting to get back to normal, even though they’re still following strict social distancing protocols.
“It was hard and made us worry about what was to come. On top of all the additional stress on what was going on.” said Mariah Thorne, manager at the Red Rocket.
Antonio Jackson is shopping with the family stocking up for the weekend. He said he’s happy things are creeping their way back to normal.
“After the COVID-19 gets here it’s taken a toll on people.” Jackson said.
Thorne was optimistic, even through the difficult times during the pandemic.
“Fireworks appeal to all of our senses." she said. "When you sit back and remember what fireworks can do, I think it really brings you back to a child-like excitement.”
As it turns out, “L” and Ty weren’t joking about having a big weekend. The final price tag came to $300.
“I’m gonna light up the sky, like it was Times Square or something,” "L" said.
Thorne does say one of the good things to come out of all of this are new ideas to business.
One of which is to set up a delivery system like Uber Eats. Buy your fireworks online, and somebody will run them to you.
