‘Fear for her life’: Myrtle Beach man accused of attacking woman with machete

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man who is accused of going after a woman with a machete.
Officers were called Sunday night to some apartments on Cedar Street where the woman said that she was assaulted on Saturday by her boyfriend, who was identified as 35-year-old Kevin Hinds.
The victim said Hinds started hitting her body and head with closed fists before he picked up a machete and started to “chop at her leg,” according to a police report.
“The victim states that she was in fear for her life while this was occurring and that she bit him on the left rear tricep in self-defense,” the police report states.
The woman told officers that Hinds stopped hitting her once he realized that he made a cut on her leg and left the scene.
She added that the suspect threatened to shoot her if she called the police.
The police report states that officers saw injuries that corroborated the victim’s story, and also located the machete.
Hinds was arrested on Sunday and charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.
