Drive-in movies coming to Rowan County fairgrounds

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Restrictions on public gatherings and the closure of movie theaters have led to a resurgence of the popularity of of the drive-in movie. Now Rowan County will be able to once again enjoy that once popular pastime.
Beginning Friday night, drive-in movies will be shown at the Rowan County fairgrounds. The first feature will be 2019 action feature “Hobbs & Shaw,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.
Organizers Randall Barger and Linda Knight say that concessions will be served.
Movies will be shown on Friday and Saturday nights, with a kids feature on Wednesday nights.
