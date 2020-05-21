Drive-in movies coming to Rowan County fairgrounds

Hobbs & Shaw to be screened this weekend

Drive-in movies coming to Rowan County fairgrounds
The Rowan County fairgrounds will host drive-in movies beginning on Friday. (Source: WBTV File)
By David Whisenant | May 21, 2020 at 8:13 AM EDT - Updated May 21 at 8:13 AM

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Restrictions on public gatherings and the closure of movie theaters have led to a resurgence of the popularity of of the drive-in movie. Now Rowan County will be able to once again enjoy that once popular pastime.

Beginning Friday night, drive-in movies will be shown at the Rowan County fairgrounds. The first feature will be 2019 action feature “Hobbs & Shaw,” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Organizers Randall Barger and Linda Knight say that concessions will be served.

Movies will be shown on Friday and Saturday nights, with a kids feature on Wednesday nights.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.