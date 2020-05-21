Brewery owners frustrated not to be included in Phase 2 of N.C. reopening

“This place is as sterile as you can get," Terri Lippy says about her brewery, Eleven Lakes Brewing Company in Cornelius. "I mean, I’ve been in here every day this week, as you can see, I have Clorox wipes, hand sanitizer on every table, got the tape measure there, we were measuring tables, moving all the chairs out so that we only have six people at each table, we were operating as if we were going to open Friday at five.”