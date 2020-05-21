Alt-right Invictus returned from Florida to SC jail after charge of bond violation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (ROCK HILL HERALD) - Augustus Sol Invictus is in the York County, South Carolina jail. Again.
Invictus, a former U.S. Senate candidate whose lawyer described him as an alt-right public figure, was extradited from Florida Wednesday and is being held at the county jail without bail, records show.
Invictus was arrested in Florida last month after being accused of stalking his wife while free on bond linked to 2019 domestic violence and weapons charges, police and court documents show. Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office prosecutors were notified of the arrest by Florida officials. The solicitor’s office then filed court documents seeking to revoke Invictus’ bond.
Prosecutor Jenny Desch wrote in the court documents that Invictus is a threat to his wife’s safety.
“The state alleges the defendant is a danger to the victim,” state the documents filed by Desch.
South Carolina Circuit Court Judge Dan Hall ordered on May 8 that Invictus be held in jail without bond pending trial, after he was brought back to South Carolina.
Invictus had been held in Florida after the April arrest until he was picked up by a York County transport team Wednesday, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.
Invictus was booked into the jail around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.
No trial date has been set.
Jury trials in South Carolina have been halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Invictus, 36, faces charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during a violent crime from the December incident in Rock Hill. He is accused of choking his wife and holding a gun to her head.
Invictus was freed from the York County jail on March 31 on a $10,000 bond. Conditions of that bond, and a York County Family Court restraining order, stated Invictus could have no direct or indirect contact with his wife.
He was arrested in April in Orange County, Fla., on a charge of aggravated stalking after an injunction, according to court and police records.
Invictus is a defense lawyer who unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in Florida in 2016. Invictus’ Twitter social media page states he is a candidate for president.
His lawyer on the South Carolina charges, Jeff Zuschke of the York County public defender’s office, said previously in court that Invictus is an “alt-right” public figure who has a publication espousing his political views.
Invictus himself in court, and through his lawyers, has denied the South Carolina charges and said he is innocent.
Invictus faces up to 25 years in prison in South Carolina if convicted of the domestic violence and gun charges, state law shows. The Florida charge of stalking after an injunction is a felony that carries up to five years in prison, Florida law shows.
Copyright 2020 Rock Hill Herald. All rights reserved.