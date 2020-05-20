Working through COVID-19: Hardware store owner describes adapting business model

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Blackhawk Hardware in Park Road Shopping Center is an essential business that has stayed open through the quarantine.
“Blackhawk hardware is the best hardware store in the whole world and we’ve been here in for 45 years,” owner Andrew Wilkerson said. “We started here in 1977 here in Charlotte.”
Despite the years of service, nothing could have prepared them for this.
“If I had come to you in January and said alright, April 1st, 70 percent of people in America would not be working and we’d all be obsessed with a polygamist Tiger King wrangler in Oklahoma you would have thought I was crazy, but that’s what it was," Wilkerson said.
It hit the store hard at first.
“It was very very scary," he said. "We were looking at a 65 percent drop in customers overnight. It ramped back up pretty quickly. People started coming in and shopping slightly differently. They are only going out once every couple of days maybe to the grocery store, maybe to us. So they’d come in and buy three to four times as much stuff as they normally would. So even though we’re seeing fewer customers per day, our volume has increased.”
He said it was odd to stay open as stores around him had to close.
″The oddest part has been only seeing six cars when you’re expecting to see a thousand," he said. “People are wearing face masks. It’s the very small things that get you more than any large thing.”
Owning an essential business means being exposed to people and going home at the end of the day with a fear of the unknown.
“It was scary in the beginning," he said. "My wife was very anxious about it. I have a three year old and a 14 year old. I worried about it for a little while. After a while you have to say if I catch it, I catch it. I wash my hands, use hand sanitizer, wear a mask, after that it’s gonna be what’s gonna be.”
He said it comes with the territory.
“Life goes on," he said. "My people count on me to be open. Quarantine is all fun until your toilet stops working. It’s all fun until your internet breaks and you need one cord because your dog chewed on the cord. That’s what we’re here for, that’s why we’re essential.”
He had to have conversations with employees who would also be adapting to the challenges.
“Its more just reassurance,” he said. “It’s scary but we’ll be alright. It’s more akin to a natural disaster. We’ve all been through hurricanes. It’s more about coming together as a group, supporting eachother, doing small things.”
Their roles mean not just helping people find household items, but also just talking to people.
“They haven’t seen anyone besides their immediate family in a week and they just want to have a conversation," he said.
Now he can offer advice to businesses re-opening for the first time in weeks.
“There is no best way," he said. "We were horrible at curbside at first, it took way too long to get someone’s order. Be willing to look at everything you do differently. If you want to make a major change in your business, now is the time to do it. You can look at this as a horrible situation or an incredible opportunity, and if you look at it as an opportunity you can come out much stronger than you were before.”
He’s also learning people are stronger than you might think.
“How patient people are waiting outside an aisle for someone else to get done in the middle of an aisle,” he said. “Before you were gonna walk right past them, now it’s going to take 30 extra seconds of my day, but it’s gonna be fine.”
He said in a way, the pandemic is bringing out the best in people.
“Yeah absolutely. They care for other people, they want people to be safe, and that’s the majority of America. Once you start looking for it, you see it everywhere, how positive it is and inspiring.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.