U.S. Marshals searching for S.C. murder suspect who could be in Ga.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WTVM) - The U.S. Marshals are searching for suspect in a South Carolina murder who they believe could be in Georgia.
Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, is accused of killing Mark Jermon, 58, at Greenville, South Carolina’s Herdklotz Park on Feb. 26.
Days after the shooting, Kedar’s SUV was found abandoned at a park. Over 100 officers searched the park over that weekend, but were unable to locate Kedar.
Police believe he conducted extensive research in Brevard and Asheville, North Carolina, as well as purchasing a used car from a private seller to avoid registering the car.
Kedar, an Israeli army veteran, is considered to be extremely intelligent, but may display socially awkward behavior.
Police say Kedar enjoys camping and hiking and has visited numerous state and national parks. He may be staying for brief periods in hostels and motels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia.
Investigators also believe he could be in the mountains of South or North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky or Tennessee.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward and Crime Stoppers of Greenville are offering an additional $2,000 for information leading to Kedar’s arrest.
He may have changed his appearance and is armed and dangerous.
Anyone who encounters Kedar is asked to contact 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
