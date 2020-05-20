Suspected impaired driver killed in Charlotte wreck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say an impaired driver who fled a wreck scene minutes earlier was killed in a southwest Charlotte wreck earlier this month.
Jonathan King, 49, was hit by a Nissan traveling south May 5 after maneuvering a concrete median island on South Tryon Street in an attempt to drive north, police say. He died at the hospital 10 days later.
Police say about 30 minutes before that wreck King hit a Toyota while turning right on Clanton Road at South Boulevard. He fled the scene, and the driver of the Toyota followed.
King and the driver of the Toyota had an argument about the wreck in the parking lot on Trade Park Court. King then fled again prior to the second wreck.
King was charged with driving while impaired. He died at Atrium Health on May 15.
Police continue to investigate.
