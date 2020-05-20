Sources: Fugitive wanted for Charlotte murder fatally shot in Alabama

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fugitive who was wanted for the murder of a woman in Charlotte was shot and killed in south Alabama Wednesday, sources say.
An Alabama FBI field office followed up on information from the FBI in Charlotte about a federal fugitive who was wanted for first-degree murder in Mecklenburg County.
The investigation determined the subject was staying in Atmore, Alabama.
FBI Agents identified the location and tried to take the person into custody. During the course of the law enforcement action, the person was shot and killed.
The person is believed to be Tobby Wiggins, wanted in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Cashona Tate.
Wiggins had state murder warrants and a federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution filed against him. Positive identification will come from the medical examiner’s office. A positive fingerprint match was made.
While an internal review process is ongoing, sources say no further comments can be made.
