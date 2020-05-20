RNC delegates still coming to Charlotte despite pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On August 24th, Charlotte will become the center of the republican universe with President Donald Trump the star at the center who will be nominated. Important to that process are the delegates from different states whose roll it is to nominate him.
While the RNC has hired a health expert to ensure safety at the convention, WBTV started making calls asking delegates in different states if they had any reservations about attending because of the pandemic.
"I'll be there ready to nominate President Trump for a second term," Alabama delegate Brad Williams told WBTV.
Williams is Deputy Sheriff and delegate for the state of Alabama. Of the ten delegates WBTV talked to eight said they planned on going to the convention.
"I haven't spoken to anyone who doesn't plan to come,” Williams said.
That's a far different response than what democrats gave to the New York Times. The paper reported that of 59 delegates they interviewed most of them had concerns about attending a full-scale convention.
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also told WBTV she hasn't heard those concerns from republican delegates.
"I have not heard any concerns from delegates or state party chairs or national committee members,” McDaniel said.
“I think there's a recognition obviously that August 24th and 27th is quite a ways away and there is ample time for us to adjust if necessary."
Only two of the people WBTV interviewed said they weren't sure if they would go.
"I want to go, that's not a question. But the question is medically, for me personally, I don't know. I don't know yet,” Wake County GOP delegate Donna Williams said.
Donna Williams is a delegate from Wake County. She said she can't commit to going because of health concerns.
"I am an immune compromised person,” Williams said.
“So with that said I don't know if I'm going to go or not. It depends on what my doctor recommends. It depends on where we're at as a state."
Williams said if she decided she could not go an alternate would go in her place. But of the delegates WBTV called she is one of the only ones who has health concerns about the convention and that’s because of her personal circumstances.
