Phase 2 of reopening in North Carolina begins May 22, Gov. Roy Cooper announces

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina will enter a “safer at home” Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m. Gov. Cooper announced Wednesday.
The mass gathering limits in Phase 2 will be no more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors. This applies to event venues; conference centers; stadiums and sports arenas; amphitheaters; and groups at parks or beaches.
Certain businesses will be open at limited capacity with other requirements. Restaurants can re-open for dine-in customers at mostly a 50 percent capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements.
Personal care businesses like salons and barbers can also re-open at 50 percent capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.
Swimming pools will be able to open at 50 percent capacity, and overnight and day camps can open with safety rules. Childcare facilities remain open and are now able to enroll all children.
“Not every restaurant & salon will be able to open Friday evening and some may choose not to open at all. Show them the courtesy of patience as they weigh how best to serve their customers and stay safe. We owe that to them,” Gov. Cooper said.
Some businesses and places will remain closed in Phase 2 including bars; night clubs; gyms and indoor fitness facilities; indoor entertainment venues such as movie theaters, bowling alleys; and public playgrounds. This is because the spread of COVID-19 can be significant there.
“As with previous orders, these restrictions are a floor. Local governments may enact more strict rules if health officials and local leaders believe it’s in the best interest of their communities,” Gov. Cooper said.
The Phase 2 announcement comes after the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, a nonprofit trade association of restaurant and lodging business owners, sent a memo revealing recently issued guidance from NCDHHS for reopening restaurants as part of Phase 2.
In the guidance, North Carolina health officials covered several factors for restaurant owners including social distancing, minimizing exposure, cloth face coverings, cleaning and hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, protecting vulnerable populations, combatting misinformation and water and ventilation systems.
