NoDa business owners react to governor’s Phase 2 announcement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Wednesday evening led to relief for some business owners, but disappointment for others.
During a Wednesday evening press conference, Cooper said the state will enter a “safer at home” Phase 2 of reopening on Friday, May 22 at 5 p.m.
He explained that restaurants can reopen for dine-in customers at mostly a 50 percent capacity, with distancing and cleaning requirements.
Personal care businesses like salons and barbershops can also reopen at 50 percent capacity. These businesses will have face covering and cleaning requirements while also reducing the number of people in the waiting areas.
Cooper explained that while several businesses will be able to reopen, places like bars, night clubs, gyms and indoor fitness facilities must remain closed.
Chris Coleman, a partner at The Goodyear House restaurant in NoDa, said he and his colleagues are getting ready to reopen on Friday.
“I’m very excited about the staff we’re able to bring back on. I’m excited to see them first and foremost and then I’m excited to get back in the kitchen and cook. I’m excited to serve guests,” said Coleman.
His restaurant is new to the community. Coleman said The Goodyear House had just opened in February before being forced to close its dining room due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We felt like we got our feet under us and then they got kinda swept right out from under us,” said Coleman.
He said the restaurant remained completely closed for several weeks before opening exclusively for takeout and delivery orders. The staff will be able to serve dine-in customers Friday, but capacity restrictions will be in place.
“With being 50 percent capacity we’re not gonna be able to bring back our entire staff and that’s heartbreaking because that was one promise we made to all of them was that we were gonna bring them back on as soon as we could, but it just doesn’t make sense economically to bring everybody back on right now,” explained Coleman.
While the doors will be open at The Goodyear House Friday, they will remain closed at the CrossFit Surgo gym down the road.
Matt Richards, the owner of the gym, said he was under the impression he would be able to open his facility in Phase 2.
“You get told that you’re put in to Phase 2 and two days before we are actually allowed to go into Phase 2, they tell us that we’re not a part of Phase 2 anymore. It’s disappointing,” said Richards.
He said he feels he has enough space in his facility to allow members to work out while keeping their distance from one another, but won’t defy the governor’s orders.
“I respect authority and I respect the people that are making the decisions in our state and our country so I think it’s smart for everybody that we listen to our officials and I don’t know the numbers that we’re getting so I’m going to listen to somebody that’s smarter than all of us and actually dealing with it firsthand,” explained Richards.
He said he had planned on opening next Monday, but will now wait until it is allowed.
Richards said he has been posting online workouts on YouTube and allowing gym members to borrow equipment so they can continue to exercise in their homes.
“We’ll stay strong. Our community’s backing us so we have a good group,” said Richards.
