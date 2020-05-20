Molly’s Kids: Emma Holt. The difference a few years can make.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The difference a few years can make.
Emma Holt is a longtime one of our #MollysKids, diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) on Christmas Eve as a princess-dancing toddler. Her mom just sent this photo on the right. She's a now-rising 2nd grader.
This Charlotte girl's cancer is gone. She has been in remission since February 2018 (we updated her journey when she completed the long treatments). Being an active 6-year-old though, who loves gymnastics, bike-riding and hoverboarding, Emma did have a bit of mishap two months ago when she fell and broke her wrist.
But, those are medical battles parents can handle. It's healing well. Never slowed her down a bit, her mom Melinda says.
Emma is also now in the leukemia survivorship program at Levine Children's Clinic and goes for checkups every 3 months.
"She is growing and striving so much," Melinda said. "We know you tell The Good, The Bad and The Always Real... and we just wanted to share how well our little girl is growing."
#MollysKids
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.