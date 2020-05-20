Mint Hill residents plead guilty to stealing $400,000 from elderly widow with dementia

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two Mint Hill residents admit they tricked an elderly widow into giving them control over her financial accounts, and then emptied her bank accounts of more than $400,000.
Gerald Maxwell Harrison, 53, and Elizabeth Robin Williams, 55, pleaded guilty to federal charges conspiring with each other and others. Court records show that from 2015 to September 2019, Harris, Williams and co-conspirator Donna Graves engaged in a scheme to defraud a widow who lived alone and suffered from dementia and other physical and mental challenges.
Graves and Williams began providing housekeeping services for the victim in February 2014 through a business owned by Graves. Court records show that the pair and Harrison began isolating the victim from her friends and family, and induced her to give them power and control over her financial and personal affairs.
From there, the suspects allegedly emptied her accounts and used the money to pay for personal expenses, pawned her jewelry and stole her federal benefits.
Williams used money to set up other businesses in her name, including one selling handbags online and another selling weight-loss related services.
Harrison pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to wire fraud conspiracy, interstate transportation of stolen property and money laundering conspiracy. Williams pleaded guilty to the same charges May 14.
The pair could face a total of 50 years in prison and $1 million in fines.
Charges against Graves are still pending.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.