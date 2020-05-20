Lake Levels rising as rain keeps falling, some flooding possible

MOUNTAIN ISLAND LAKE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some minor flooding Wednesday along the shoreline of Mountain Island Lake. Officials are watching that lake as well as the upper reaches of Lake Wylie as water inches up due to heavy rain locally and into the mountains.
Duke Energy officials say they are working to move water through the chain of lakes along the Catawba River as quickly and safely as they can but residents along the way are being warned that lake levels will likely rise.
Officials don’t think, at this time, that levels will be at a critical stage and result in major flooding. It depends on how much rain falls in the next 48 hours.
As of early Wednesday evening, only Mountain Island Lake was above flood stage and only a few backyards and piers have been affected.
People are being urged to pay attention to any changes in the levels and take appropriate action.
Many people living along Lake Drive at Lake Wylie have moved their vehicles and boats to a spot along the road that is out of any flood danger.
Charlotte Fire crews could be seen patrolling the area to be sure no major issues were happening.
Officials say they will be monitoring conditions into the evening and will alert residents if there is danger.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.