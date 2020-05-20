Kannapolis restaurant opens indoor dining in defiance of Governor Roy Cooper’s order

“Several years ago when we began the design for West Avenue and the ballpark - city council made the decision to design and operate both as public park spaces. The ballpark and West Avenue are open every day for people to walk or run the concourse. They can come in a with a book and read, and so forth. They can also bring a picnic lunch from their homes or eat food from any restaurant in the City. At this time, these activities must be done in accordance with the Governor’s Orders. The team did decide last week to open one concession stand and offer a limited menu - of takeout food only. People are welcome to take the food anywhere to eat it. Patio and Picnic table areas are restricted and you cannot eat at these locations. In accordance with the Governor’s Orders, the one concession stand area is separated off from the remainder of the venue. Patrons are not allowed to consume food in the service area but must find other locations in the very large facility for consumption. This is a legitimate and expansive separation between the service area and the available consumption areas which complies the Governor’s order and is consistent with its intent. The Cabarrus Health Alliance has also been on site to ensure compliance with the Governor’s Order.”