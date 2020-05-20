Homeowners along Mt. Island Lake watching rising water levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rain has been relentless the past two days. So much so it’s caused real concerns over flooding along the South Fork River as well as Mountain Island Lake.
With the rising waters from two days of pounding rain there were no chances being taken. Duke Energy called homeowners along the shores of Mountain Island Lake Wednesday morning to warn them of possible flooding issues. People who live in the area are hoping it doesn’t get any worse.
Several streets and backyards around the lake flooded as the river tried to deal with all the rainwater thrown its way.
Just as the levels seemed to drop, homeowners saw wave after wave of rain wipe out those gains. Last year, several neighborhoods near the lake were flooded out because of the downpours, which is why many here were on alert late Wednesday. T
here was some low-level flooding, but so far people who live in the area haven’t seen anything major.
Duke Energy says they don’t think all of this will get to a critical stage, but they want folks to pay attention – just in case.
