Gym owners disappointed they can’t open in Phase 2, say they were ready to open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Governor Cooper announced North Carolina will enter Phase 2 on Friday at 5 p.m., but gyms were not included on the list of businesses allowed to reopen.
Gym owners across Charlotte say they prepared to reopen but are now dissapointed with the announcement.
“We’re just waiting for guidance at this point, we’re taking it one day at a time,” said Melissa Price, who owns a Burn Boot Camp franchise.
She’s just one of many gym owners who anxiously waited for Governor Cooper’s Wednesday announcement about Phase 2. Originally gyms were included in phase 2, but Cooper said because of the state’s numbers they were taking a more moderate approach to phase 2.
She says she was disappointed with the news as she’s spent weeks with her staff preparing to reopen and do so safely. She says her members will be even more disappointed.
“They’re struggling, and their messaging our trainers and myself and they’re missing he community in their daily life and the workouts,” Price says.
The general manager of Club Fitness in Steele Creek says they’ve also hoped to open sooner. They’ve spent the last few weeks cleaning, getting new carpet and painting.
“We’ve been dilligent about preparing out gym,” said the Jimmy Scott.
He says their gym is safer than most because it is more than 51,000 square feet so everyone could exercise with plenty of space.
“Safety is first and foremost on our list so we’re going to do extra cleaning,” he said. "We’re going to encourage our members to wear masks and gloves. We’ll be doing around the clock cleaning.”
Burn Boot Camps are a group fitness gym, but even they figured out a way to keep everyone socially distant while still getting in a good workout.
They used tape to mark out spaces, more than 6 feet apart, to show people where they can workout. They were also prepared to stop using shared equipment. They even hired a professional cleaning team to disinfect each spot and equipment in between classes.
It’s not clear when gyms will be able to reopen, but gym owners say they are ready whenever that day does come.
“Everyone that walks through our doors, to the minute they enter, through the workout, to the minute they leave, will be safe," said Lindsay Bushnell, another Burn Boot Camp owner.
