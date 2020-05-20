“Governor Roy” and “Dr. Mandy” to host Q&A session today for children

Q&A session (Source: North Carolina Governor's Office)
May 20, 2020 at 5:56 AM EDT - Updated May 20 at 9:54 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the Secretary of the NC Department of Health and Human Services, plan to host a question and answer session on Facebook Wednesday morning for children.

In a post on Facebook last night, the governor’s office explained that they take questions a lot from the media, so now it’s time to mix it up.

You can watch the session on the governor’s Facebook page starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Posted by Governor Roy Cooper on Tuesday, May 19, 2020

