Gov. McMaster to give update, possibly discuss further reopening of S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Henry McMaster will address the public Wednesday afternoon to give an update on South Carolina’s coronavirus outbreak response and possibly discuss the status of further reopening the state.
At 4 p.m., the governor will join public health officials for a news conference.
One day ago, McMaster hosted an accelerateSC meeting to discuss reopening more of the economy. During the meeting, some state leaders suggested reopening attractions in time for Memorial Day weekend. The governor said he thought it was a “good recommendation.” It’s unclear if he will address reopening attractions on Wednesday.
South Carolina health leaders continue to push for residents to take advantage of coronavirus testing. Statewide, there are 9,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 399 deaths.
DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month.
DHEC launched a new testing site map that easily and clearly identifies COVID-19 testing sites around the state. Clicking on a testing site icon provides the facility name, address, hours of operation, contact phone number and additional details. Testing sites are also listed under the map for easy viewing. View the updated map at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public.
In an updated demographic chart, the state says the ages for reported positive cases range from under 1-month-old to 105-years-old.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
