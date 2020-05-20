First Alert: Rain showers, storms intensity through Thursday evening raising flood threat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The continuation of wet weather across the Carolinas is leading to fast-rising waters along streams, rivers and creeks across the WBTV viewing area.
Be sure to exercise caution when approaching area waterways as rising floodwaters will impact nearby banks and roadways over the next 24 hours. The Flash Flood Watch for our area continues through Thursday morning when rain showers are expected to gradually subside.
But for now, we're tracking another series of rain waves that will roll through over the next 12-24 hours - delivering between 1"-3" of rainfall across the region by Thursday midday. The heavier downpours should move overhead after sunset and will continue through the early Thursday morning.
Not only is it very wet, Wednesday is quite cool as well with temperatures hovering around the mid to upper 50s through the entirety of the day. Temperatures will slowly climb in the lower 60s overnight before reaching the lower 70s Thursday afternoon.
We'll embark on a drying trend Thursday afternoon, but we won't be completely in the clear as there will be in the opportunity for a few scattered storms Friday.
By the start of the Memorial Day holiday weekend noticeably drier and warmer will be in place.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.