First Alert: Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An upper-level storm system – essentially cut off from the rest of the atmospheric weather players – is lumbering over Tennessee today and will only gradually pull away from us as we move into the late-week period.
It won’t rain all of the time, but showers and thunderstorms – including torrential downpours – will circulate around the upper-level low in bands impacting the WBTV area right through Thursday so there is a risk for flash flooding at any point through Thursday.
With cloudy skies, gusty easterly breezes and wet weather in the forecast, temperatures will be cool as well. Get this - we’re not likely to be much better than about 60° around Charlotte today with 50s in the foothills and cold 40s in the mountains! That’s 20° below average for late May!
Model data suggest we may get into some of the heaviest rain tonight with numerous downpours that could lead to flooding in the middle of the night, so please download the WBTV Weather app on your mobile device and stay weather aware.
Upper-level storms are notoriously difficult to forecast, but model data going out in time, suggest lowering rain chances, increased sunshine and warming temperatures. There’s still a high chance for more showers Thursday, but high temperatures in the lower 70s.
I’m forecasting a return to more seasonal readings close to 80° on Friday but there could still even be a few thunderstorms around at the close of the work week.
We’ll warm up nicely, well into the 80s over the Memorial Day weekend and thunderstorm chances look to be no more than 20-30%.
Keep alert to changing weather conditions!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
