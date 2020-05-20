Driver charged with DWI dies in hospital more than a week after Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a driver, who was charged with a DWI, died in a Charlotte hospital more than a week after the crash he was charged for.
On Tuesday, May 5, around 4:29 p.m., officers responded to South Tryon Street in reference to a two-vehicle crash with injury.
When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Scion passenger car and a 2012 Nissan pickup truck in the road that were involved in a crash.
Emergency medical officials arrived and took two drivers and a passenger to the hospital with injuries.
The driver of the Scion, 49-year-old Jonathan King, had suffered a life-threatening injury. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger in the Scion had minor injuries.
A preliminary investigation revealed King was in a crash around 4 p.m. on Clanton Rd at South Boulevard right before the crash officers responded to.
King reportedly hit a Toyota while making a right turn, fled from the crash scene in his vehicle, and the driver of the Toyota followed. King pulled into a parking lot on Trade Park Court and the Toyota followed him into the parking lot. King and the Toyota driver had a shouting match about the crash before King took off again.
King tried to make a left onto South Tryon Street however, this exit was a right-turn-only so King had to work his way around a raised concrete median.
That’s when the Nissan hit King’s vehicle on the driver side. No other vehicles were hit during this crash.
Police found King to be impaired and charged him with driving while impaired. The driver of the Toyota stayed on the scene and was interviewed by officers.
Impairment is a contributing factor for this crash; however, speed and impairment are not factors for the driver of the Nissan.
On Friday, May 15, King was pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries suffered in this crash.
This is an ongoing, active investigation. As further information develops, it will be released by CMPD Public Affairs. Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information concerning the crash, should contact Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. The public can also visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
