Infant’s death under investigation at home in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The death of a 5-month-old boy is under investigation in Chester County, officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation began just before 11 a.m. at a home on 2nd Street, off of Saluda Road in Eureka Mill. Officials have not released many details, but said the Chester County Sheriff’s office, SLED and Chester County Coroner are all investigating the incident.
The infant’s name has not been released and investigators have not said how the child died.
Officials at the scene did say there were people in the home at the time of the boy’s death, but they did not comment further.
There is no word on whether anyone has been charged with a crime.
**This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is released.**
