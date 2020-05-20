Charlotte’s oldest movie theater and last art house is closing for good amid COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte’s oldest movie theater will not reopen following the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Following years of speculation, it’s official: Regal Manor Twin on Providence Road is officially closing. The 73-year-old theater opened in 1947 and also is Charlotte’s last full-time art house.
“We truly appreciate the loyal patronage at the Manor Twin and our partnership with Eastern Federal over the years. Our staff worked hard to provide a quality entertainment venue serving Charlotte moviegoers with art and independent film,” said Richard Grover, vice president of communications for Regal.
“With the closing of this location, we will continue to offer art and independent film at our other Regal theaters in the Charlotte area.”
The shopping center is owned by Eastern Federal Corp., according to the real estate management and investment company’s website. The company sold its 21 theaters and 230-screen division in 2005 to Regal after 70 years, the site sates.
A LONG LEGACY
EFC, based in Charlotte, has commercial and residential real estate properties in North Carolina and Florida.
“EFC is proud to have been a part of the long legacy of the Manor theater, first as operators and more recently as landlord,” said Josh Page, COO at Eastern Federal. “As owners of the property for over 75 years, we are going to carefully consider our alternatives and be very mindful of the importance of this property to Charlotte.”
Manor Shops lists no availability for the more than 28,000-square-foot center that includes Panera Bread, according to Thrift Commercial Real Estate Services website.
In February, Regal Ballantyne Village closed. Jonathan Gould with Stonemar Properties of New York, which owns and manages the center, said in January that the decision to close was mutual with Regal. The roughly 50,000-square-foot space on two floors is now office space.
Regal has four other theaters in Charlotte theaters and several others in the region.
Regal abruptly closed Park Terrace, also known for showing independent and foreign films, three years ago. The Park Road theater was the second oldest in Charlotte, opening in 1964.
AMC bought that theater, renovated it and re-opened last year showing mainstream movies on six screens.
OTHER THEATER CLOSINGS
Just as it looked like Charlotte was expanding with more movie theaters, another one closed.
Studio Movie Grill, a movie theater with full-service dining, opened its second Charlotte location at 5336 Docia Crossing Road in December. It has 10 screens and 1,022 luxury recliners.
However, it the Texas-based chain then closed its original Charlotte location in Epicentre on March 2.