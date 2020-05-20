Charlotte’s first spiked seltzery to open this summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte is getting something new and exciting this summer - a seltzery! It’s basically like a brewery but for seltzer.
Summit Seltzery, the Queen City’s first seltzery taproom and one of only a few in the U.S., will open this summer on Thrift Road in Wesley Heights.
Summit plans to offer 14 flavored hard seltzers and a non-alcoholic seltzer, all crafted in-house.
“Summit Seltzery will bring unique beverages and a new experience to Charlotte with up to 14 house-fermented, flavored, and uniquely garnished hard seltzers of varying ABV on tap, a high gravity seltzer base (approximately 15% alcohol) to use in craft seltzer cocktails, non-alcoholic seltzer, as well as wine, local beer, and snacks,” Summit says.
The 3,880 square-foot space will have seating in the taproom and on the patio with activities including shuffleboard, badminton and foosball.
“Once gatherings can safely resume, a 750 square foot event space attached to the taproom will be used for community events and activities such as yoga and fitness classes, silent disco parties, and charity events,” Summit says.
Kristin Cagney, owner of Summit, says her hope is for the seltzery to be an energetic space to meet up with friends, watch a game or get in a fun workout.
“Traveling and the outdoors are my true loves, and while both of those will be somewhat limited in the near future, I look forward to bringing that sense of adventure to Charlotte with a place to be active, socialize, and experience our craft product," Cagney said, who remains flexible with her timeline and plans to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Summit will also offer beverages in crowlers and growlers.
“The pandemic has greatly affected our thoughts on design and guest experience at Summit Seltzery,” says Cagney. “Fortunately, the timing is working out for us to be able to put all of these safety measures in place before we ever open the doors, ensuring that our space will be clean and sanitized from day one. And for those who aren’t ready to gather away from home, we’ll have to-go options.”
