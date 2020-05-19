Women jailed under $1M bond, charged with murder in overdose death in Albemarle

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two women are in jail under a $1 million bond and charged with murder in the overdose death of man in Albemarle.
On April 26, at 1:10 a.m., Albemarle Police officers responded to a cardiac arrest call on Wilson Street Albemarle Fire and Stanly County EMS also arrived on the scene.
A 40-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Upon investigation, it was determined to be an overdose death.
After a thorough investigation, detectives issued warrants for the arrest of Sandy Peek and Rose Thomas.
Peek was charged death by distribution, second-degree murder by distribution of drug, possession with intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, four counts of trafficking opium or heroin, and two counts of felony sell and deliver Schedule II.
Thomas was charged with death by distribution, second-degree murder by distribution of drugs, two counts of sell and deliver Schedule II, possession with the intent to sell and deliver Schedule II, and three counts of trafficking opium or heroin.
Both were taken to the Stanly County Jail and received a $1 million secured bond. Both women have their first scheduled court appearances on June 1, 2020.
