Tanning salon owners confused about whether they can be open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some local businesses say a lack of “clear guidance” by the governor’s office and state agencies during the COVID-19 shutdown may have cost them thousands of dollars. Businesses initially were ordered to close, then told they could re-open, only to be shut down again.
Tanning salon owners say, when it comes to the governor’s shut down order, in their opinion, it’s a classic case of the right hand not knowing what the left hand is doing.
“The executive orders have been extremely confusing and frustrating to business owners,” said Hope Sams, owner of The Beach Tan in Davidson, NC.
Sams says it took her 8 years to build The Beach Tan.
She thought she would lose everything during the shutdown; however, that all changed March 31 when she received a letter from the N.C. Department of Revenue indicating she could reopen: “your business may continue to operate so long as it can operate in accordance with the following Social Distancing Requirements in Executive Order No. 121”.
“A lot of tanning salons were opening up their doors just because of that initial letter and initial okay from the Department of Revenue,” said Sams.
The next day she took all the steps required in the shop to maintain social distancing guidelines and reopened, only to be greeted by a police officer.
“A police officer came into my salon and told me if I do not shut down my business, I will be issued a misdemeanor and a fine up to $1,000.”
Shortly after being told to shut down, on May 7, Sams received another letter from the Department of Revenue referencing a new executive order: “Executive Order No. 138 expressly lists tanning salons as among the personal care and grooming businesses that must close.”
“I don’t understand all the confusion with the executive orders, because they contradict themselves so much,” said Sams.
Dee Dee Gatton contacted the Governor’s office to ask why the Department of Revenue first told salons it was okay to open, before turning around and saying they had to close. But the Governor’s staff wouldn’t answer the question sending her, instead, to the Department or Revenue and then, to the Department of Health and Human Services.
NCDHHS admitted there may have been confusion as to which businesses had to close saying, “In the midst of the public health crisis, there seems to have been a miscommunication among agencies as to whether or not this included tanning salons.”
Salon owners like Sams say while the Governor and other agencies were passing the buck, they were losing thousands of bucks, simply because no one could give them a straight answer if they could remain open or not.
“I’ve lost about, I’m going to say at least $60,000 dollars in revenue. I’m behind about 15,000 in bills,” said Sams.
Under the current executive order, Sams and all other tanning salons must remain closed.
