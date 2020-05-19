Some North Carolina businesses are planning to reopen Friday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As North Carolina businesses wait for Governor Roy Cooper's cue about reopening Friday, some barbershops are working on a plan.
No Grease Barbershop and other barbershops have been closed for nearly two months because of the pandemic. Damian Johnson owns No Grease Barbershop and says it won’t be business as usual when his shops reopen.
“Our barbers will be wearing gloves,” Johnson said. “Masks of course. We will be washing our hands, sanitizing our hands, disinfecting our clippers and our stations. We will have temperature checks for ourselves.”
Johnson also says his barbers will stagger their shifts to help with crowd control inside the shops and there will be empty barber chairs to promote social distancing. There are more than 40 No Grease Barbers and they will not be pressured to come back to work.
“We encourage those who are fearful,” Johnson said. “Or those who may not feel comfortable coming back to work - to stay home.”
No Grease also has about 30 students. Johnson also wants customers to act responsibly during this pandemic. Johnson believes customers should do a self check before heading to the shop and making an appointment online.
“If they have any symptoms,” Johnson said. “If they are having any type of issues with their health - that they should stay home until they feel better. If you look ill or you look like you may have any of the symptoms, we will not provide that service.”
On Tuesday, business leaders met with county leaders to talk over suggestions, recommendations, and messaging to pass to business leaders as they prepare for reopening.
County leaders expressed their concern that they didn’t see many people wearing masks this past weekend. They want businesses to help get the word out about the importance of wearing masks.
“We highly recommend that people wear masks,” Johnson said. “But that won’t be a policy of ours - that no mask no service.”
County officials hope to have the suggestions and recommendations business leaders came up with on the county’s website as soon as possible. This is intended to give businesses guidance as they reopen.
As businesses wait for those guidelines, barbers say they are working to keep people safe while they get a haircut.
“We are doing the best we can to involve all our patrons, our students and our barbers to be educated on what it is going to take to work out for everyone,” No Grease Barber Kurtis Ross said.
No Grease Barbershop also has a shop in Georgia. That shop is opened and is operating under new guidelines to keep barbers and customers safe.
Johnson says things are working out well and there have been no issues. He hopes the same thing will happen in North Carolina when his shops reopen.
