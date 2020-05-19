S.C. health leaders train national guard EMTs to collect swabs for COVID-19 testing, state has more than 9,300 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health leaders are training national guard EMTs to collect swabs for coronavirus testing as the state surpasses 9,300 positive cases.
South Carolina health officials reported 199 new cases Thursday and nine additional deaths. Statewide, there are 9,379 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 416 deaths.
DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month.
Staff from DHEC’s Bureau of EMS conducted training for COVID-19 specimen collection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Richland County.
All 25 of the military detachment’s EMTs received training in collecting nasal and oral swabs from individuals for COVID-19 testing.
DHEC launched a new testing site map that easily and clearly identifies COVID-19 testing sites around the state. Clicking on a testing site icon provides the facility name, address, hours of operation, contact phone number and additional details. Testing sites are also listed under the map for easy viewing. View the updated map at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public.
In an updated demographic chart, the state says the ages for reported positive cases range from under 1-month-old to 105-years-old.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
