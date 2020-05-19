S.C. health leaders launch COVID-19 testing map as state surpasses 9,000 positive cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina health leaders continue to push for residents to take advantage of coronavirus testing as the state surpasses 9,000 positive cases and nears 400 deaths.
South Carolina health officials reported 137 new cases Tuesday and eight additional deaths. Statewide, there are 9,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 399 deaths.
In the WBTV viewing area, York County has 310 cases of COVID-19, while Lancaster County has 124. Chesterfield County has 101 cases and Chester County has 43.
More than 60,000 tests have been conducted in May. DHEC’s goal is to test two percent of the population or 110,000 South Carolinians per month.
DHEC launched a new testing site map that easily and clearly identifies COVID-19 testing sites around the state. Clicking on a testing site icon provides the facility name, address, hours of operation, contact phone number and additional details. Testing sites are also listed under the map for easy viewing. View the updated map at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.
To help protect against COVID-19, DHEC encourages everyone to wear a mask covering whenever in public.
In an updated demographic chart, the state says the ages for reported positive cases range from under 1-month-old to 105-years-old.
Projections currently indicate that South Carolina may see almost 1,000 new cases per week by mid-May. The total number of cases is estimated to grow to 9,652 confirmed cases on May 23.
For the latest information about bed utilization rates, testing, telehealth options and more, you can visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. DHEC’s interactive maps were updated to include the latest confirmed and estimated COVID-19 cases by county and ZIP code.
