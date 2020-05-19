Rowan Co. Public Health Director tells tale of two businesses handling pandemic

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County Public Health Director Nina Oliver recently had the chance to observe how some local businesses are following, or not following, Governor Cooper’s guidelines when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This weekend I went to several places, had my mask on, there were several business that did a really good job at following social distancing,” Oliver said during a Zoom conference with local reporters. “My husband and I walked into a business in Rowan County, and I had to praise them.”
Oliver said that at this business it appeared that guidelines were being properly followed.
“They laid out masks, laid out instructions on how to social distance, passed out masks,” Oliver said. “They did an excellent job at following the order.”
At the next place she visited, it was a different story.
“Unfortunately, we went into another business with no such instructions,” Oliver said. "They really did not do a good job at all in following those orders."
After leaving, Oliver decided to let the business know how it could improve.
“I sent them a letter from the Health Department reminding them of what you’re supposed to be doing, about the Governor’s order when it comes to social distancing, how you need to have people stand six feet part, and that until those orders change, you should continue to follow the order that is in place now.”
Oliver also pointed out the importance of the emphasis on “the 3 W’s.” Individuals and families can help whether working or shopping at local businesses, please remember to Wear, Wait, and Wash:
- Wear a cloth face covering
- Wait 6 feet apart/ avoid close contact
- Wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer
