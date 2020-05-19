Remaining N.C. soldiers return home from sudden Middle East deployment

View this post on Instagram

WELCOME HOME! 🇺🇸 The last of the troops who deployed from Ft. Bragg, NC, to start the year are back home! . The Devil Brigade Paratroopers' Immediate Response Force deployed amid tensions with Iran. . It was the "most significant no notice deployment of combat forces in more than 30 years." . We're glad you're home. You've made us proud! ❤️ . (📸: 82nd Airborne Division)