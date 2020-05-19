A new deadly virus spreading across U.S. could decimate the rabbit population

According to a study in the Journal of Virology, the original RHDV emerged in China in 1984 and had "exceptional virulence," quickly spreading globally and killing hundreds of millions of domestic and wild animals. The current strain of the disease was first identified in France in 2010, and since 2018, there have been small outbreaks among domestic rabbits in Canada, Ohio and Washington. However, this is the first major outbreak of the virus in wild rabbits in North America.