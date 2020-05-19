N.C. trade group expects Phase 2 to begin Friday as officials provide restaurant guidelines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina trade association expects Governor Roy Cooper to announce Wednesday that Phase 2 of reopening in the state will begin on Friday, May 22.
The North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, a nonprofit trade association of restaurant and lodging business owners, sent a memo revealing that NCDHHS recently issued guidance for reopening businesses as part of Phase 2.
“We expect that Gov. Cooper will make a formal announcement tomorrow, moving forward with plans for Phase 2 on Friday, May 22 as we had hoped,” the memo read.
In the guidance, North Carolina health officials covered several factors for restaurant owners including social distancing, minimizing exposure, cloth face coverings, cleaning and hygiene, monitoring for symptoms, protecting vulnerable populations, combatting misinformation and water and ventilation systems.
When NC enters Phase 2, officials say businesses and organizations should follow the guidelines below to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When it comes to social distancing, restaurants are required to:
- Ensure social distancing by arranging tables and seating to achieve at least 6-foot separation between parties for indoor and outdoor dining. Each group of people sitting at a counter should be separated by six (6) feet.
- Permit no more than 50% of maximum occupancy as stated in fire capacity. Restaurants may permit up to 12 people per 1,000 feet if there is not a fire code number available.
- Post the reduced “Emergency Maximum Capacity” in conspicuous place.
- Post signage reminding people about social distancing (staying at least 6 feet away from others).
- Mark six (6) feet of spacing in lines at high-traffic areas for customers, such as any cash register or any place where customers wait to be seated
When it comes to cloth face coverings, officials provided this guidance:
- It is strongly recommended that all employees and customers wear a cloth or disposable face covering when they may be near (less than 6 feet from) other people in the restaurant.
- It is encouraged that businesses provide face coverings for employees and customers. If provided, they must be single use or properly laundered using hot water and a high heat dryer between uses.
- Please share guidance to employees on use, wearing, and removal of cloth face coverings.
When it comes to cleaning and hygiene, restaurants are required to:
- Perform ongoing and routine environmental cleaning and disinfection of high-touch areas (e.g., doors, doorknobs, rails) with an EPA approved disinfectant for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19), and increasing disinfection during peak times or high customer density times and all shared objects (e.g., payment terminals, tables, countertops/bars, receipt trays, condiment holders) between use.
- Disinfect dining tables and booths, including condiment containers and reusable menus, between each use, allowing the disinfectant to sit for the necessary contact time recommended by the manufacturer.
- Promote frequent use of hand washing and hand sanitizer for wait/food service staff upon reporting to work and frequently throughout shift.
When it comes to monitoring for symptoms, restaurants are required to:
- Conduct daily symptom screening of employees at entrance with immediately sending symptomatic workers home to isolate.
- Post signage at the main entrance requesting that people who have been symptomatic with fever and/or cough not enter, such as Know Your Ws/Stop if You Have Symptoms flyers.
- Employees who have symptoms when they arrive at work or become sick during the day should immediately be separated from other employees, customers, and visitors and sent home.
There has been no official word on if an announcement will be made Wednesday regarding Phase 2. For more information on the initial guidelines for restaurants, you can read the document below.
