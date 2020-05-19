NC health secretary’s message to restaurants and salons: ‘hang in there'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s health secretary had an encouraging, yet informative message for hair salons and restaurants as they wait to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
During a Tuesday briefing, Dr. Mandy Cohen was asked about a Lincoln County restaurant that opened for dine-in meals for the second day in a row Tuesday, knowingly violating the governor’s order.
Dr. Cohen responded to this, first explaining what went into the thought process of allowing some businesses to reopen in Phase 1 and other businesses to remain closed.
“As we thought about some of those first activities that we could do, we knew that the virus gets transmitted more when people are indoors and they’re sitting down for longer periods of time in close proximity, so some of the higher risk activities are anything you could imagine that are indoors and sitting, and potentially close by to one another,” Chen said. “Being outside allows you to social distance more, there’s better air circulation, you can be apart We wanted to allow indoor activities that allow you to walk around, and where you’re not in any one spot for a long amount of time.”
She addressed the fact that in restaurants, people are understandably taking off their face coverings to eat or drink, which again presents a higher risk situation.
State health leaders expressed that they wanted to wait a longer period of time of having stability in their numbers before moving ahead to Phase 2. They are currently contemplating moving forward with opening restaurants at the end of this week.
“For the folks in Lincoln, I appreciate that the local community and folks there have called out, but that really isn’t in line with the governor’s request from the executive order and not currently at this moment in the best interest of public health,” Dr. Cohen said.
According to one question from a state news reporter, the Hair is Essential Association is reportedly planning to file a lawsuit alleging they’ve been prevented from pursuing their vocations during this time, as other businesses have already been allowed to reopen.
Dr. Cohen responded to this, stressing that the state initially limited businesses they felt were incredibly high-risk, including hair salons.
“This virus is transmitted when people come into close contact with each other over a prolonged period of a time, that means usually within six feet for more than 10 minutes of time,” Cohen said. “If you think of when you get your hair done, literally, you are right on top of someone when you are doing that, and it is over a period of time. So it is one of the higher risk scenarios, both for patrons and employees.”
Cohen also stressed that people can have COVID-19 and don’t know it, as many can be asymptomatic. She also expressed that social distancing is pretty much impossible in salons or barbershops.
“In a salon situation, you can’t be six feet apart, you just can’t deliver those services and be cutting someone’s hair six feet away,” Cohen said. “That’s why these other measures as we think about easing restrictions are going to be so important for folks to follow, to be able to wear face coverings and be able to be washing down surfaces and such as we go forward.”
Dr. Cohen says as state health officials hope to move into Phase 2 by the end of this week, salons will be part of that but there will be additional restrictions to keep salon visits as safe as possible.
“As we look at our numbers, we see them remain stable, we believe we can move forward with easing restrictions and salons will be a part of those easing of restrictions, just at the end of this week, so I’d say just hang in there,” Cohen said.
Dr. Cohen says she wants residents to be making best decisions not only for themselves but for their communities. She says she knows it’s hard to understand as even scientists and health experts continue to learn, but it is a very real thing that people can transmit this virus without knowing they even have it.
She’s asking everyone to do their part in helping to contain the virus, but everyone has to do it together.
