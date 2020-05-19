National Police Week - Salisbury VA Health Care System ’Officer of the Year’

“I think Julie Skibski should be nominated. Her dedication to the Service is simply unsurpassed by her colleagues. She works hard, strives for flawless execution of tasks, is willing to help/teach others. She comes in whenever she is asked and always volunteers for additional hours and duties. There are so many who call in for minimal issues and she is here every day, regardless. She is so giving and thoughtful of others. She is always willing to help out, but she takes these new Officers under her wing and goes above and beyond to ensure they are being taught correctly.”