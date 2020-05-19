National Police Week - Salisbury VA Health Care System ’Officer of the Year’

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - By Salisbury VA Health Care System Public Affairs: In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 ‘National Peace Officers Memorial Day,’ and the calendar week in which May 15 falls ‘National Police Week.’ National Police Week is a collaborative effort of many organizations dedicated to honoring America’s law enforcement community.
Each year during Police Week, the Salisbury VA Health Care System’s Police Service takes the time to honor one of their own as ‘Officer of the Year’ at a local community Awards Breakfast in Salisbury.
This year, as with everything else, things are different, but the sentiment remains the same. This year’s recipient of the Salisbury VAHCS Police Officer of the year award, by popular vote, was Sergeant Julie A. Skibski.
Sergeant Skibski earned this honor for many reasons, but the common theme throughout the nominations was her work ethic. The sentiments are best expressed by using quotes directly from her peers:
“I vote for Sgt. Skibski, her contributions and work ethic need no further explanation.”
“I think Julie Skibski should be nominated. Her dedication to the Service is simply unsurpassed by her colleagues. She works hard, strives for flawless execution of tasks, is willing to help/teach others. She comes in whenever she is asked and always volunteers for additional hours and duties. There are so many who call in for minimal issues and she is here every day, regardless. She is so giving and thoughtful of others. She is always willing to help out, but she takes these new Officers under her wing and goes above and beyond to ensure they are being taught correctly.”
“Statements like these, along with serving as the Stop the Bleed Trainer, vehicle maintenance officer, and assisting with the K-9 Program, made her the easy choice for Officer of the year,” said SVAHCS Police Chief Jason Harrington.
Congratulations Sergeant Skibski! The Salisbury VA thanks you for being part of their Police Team and keeping Veterans and staff safe!
