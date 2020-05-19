Meck Commissioners create new COVID-19 task force

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has a new task force designed to help families and businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday night Mecklenburg County commissioners voted in favor of starting the Mecklenburg County COVID-19 Re-opening and Recovery Task Force.
County Commissioner Trevor Fuller made the motion for the new task force. Fuller said the county needed to step up and show more leadership in guiding the local community toward rebounding from the side-effects of the pandemic.
Fuller said that the North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s phased re-opening plan is a good plan for the state but it doesn’t answer questions particular to Mecklenburg County. Fuller said the task force would focus on a wide array of areas including public health, business, education and more and it could be a sounding board for how the county would spend millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds.
But some commissioners including Chairman George Dunlap thought it was just one task force too many. The county already has a business roundtable and the city has several different task forces related to COVID-19. Fuller though said that the county also needed to provide a path to recovery for locals in addition to the governor's plan.
“What it doesn't answer though are issues that are particular to Mecklenburg county, it doesn't help us see how we're going to re-open our county,” Fuller said.
“There are at least some areas where we might have different concerns than smaller counties would.”
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio also sounded skeptical about the task force saying there were a lot of things already going on around the county, although she said she would go along with what county commissioners decided.
Commissioners approved the motion 6-3.
