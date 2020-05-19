Matthews man wins $1 million after buying lottery ticket at Charlotte store

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Matthews man’s insight helped him win a big $1 million prize while trying to take home the Mega Millions jackpot.
Kevin Yang knew he had to buy a ticket in the May 5 drawing when he saw the jackpot climb over $200 million. He bought his Quick Pick ticket at the Plaza Sundries II on East Trade Street in Charlotte.
Despite not winning the jackpot, Yang was happy with his winnings.
“I don’t believe it. I am so excited!” Yang said.
After federal and state taxes, Yang took home $707,501.
He says he will use some of the money to pay off his house and some bills but, more importantly, “this will make it easier to retire” sooner rather than later.
Yang matched all five white balls in the drawing. He beat the the odds of 1 in 12.6 million.
The jackpot now climbs to $274 million as an annuity prize or $221.8 million cash for Tuesday’s drawing.
