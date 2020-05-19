Matthews Alive cancels Labor Day festival

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Labor Day tradition in the town of Matthews, NC for over 27 years will be canceled this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Matthews Alive, a festival initially set to take place September 4 through September 7, will not be happening this year.
“So many things go into a decision such as this,” said Lee Anne Moore with Matthews Alive Festival’s board of directors. “And the decisions have to be made now, to be ready for late August.”
On social media, Matthews Alive posted “It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of Matthews Alive for 2020.”
The board said they agreed that the safety, healthy and wellness of attendees and partners were the most important.
“Of course, the safety of our volunteers, partners, and attendees is first and foremost. With so many people on the grounds over four days, there are many touchpoints of exposure—hand rails, rides, bounce houses, vendor booths, seating, dance floors, parade floats, food items, and more. We would have to have every one of those sanitized continuously. If you have seen our streets, park, parade, and Craft Pavilion during the festival, it is also easy to understand that physical distancing for 100,000+ attendees would also be difficult to do safely,” Moore continued.
Festival organizers say another concern is lack of funding for their non-profit partners, which is the event’s core mission. Matthews Alive plans to highlight the vendors on their webpage for those that wish to contribute.
Matthews Alive is now focusing on the 2021 festival.
“The decision to cancel was hard for all of us. But now we can watch how safe re-openings take place in our community, learn from smaller events that will happen through the year, and be ready for a safe, exciting Matthews Alive next Labor Day," Moore said.
Many Charlotte-area events have either been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.