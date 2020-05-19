Masks will not be required in Davidson, Commissioners vote on mandate

DAVIDSON, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s official -- you will not be required to wear a mask in public in Davidson.
Town commissioners voted Tuesday night in a virtual meeting to decide whether mask-wearing would be mandatory.
There are two main reasons the mandate failed.
The first: Commissioners could not agree how police would be able to enforce people wearing masks.
The second: Commissioners did not want to cause too much confusion – they said it would be a challenge to let visitors know of a mask requirement.
Commissioners ended up giving discretion to business owners. In a 4 to 1 vote, town leaders decided if businesses want customers to wear masks, they will have to post a sign out front to give customers a heads up of that request. If a business doesn’t mind you going without a mask, that’s fine, too.
Commissioners say businesses should start posting signs as soon as the state begins phase 2 of reopening.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.