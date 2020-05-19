U.S. Marshals looking for wanted man connected to fatal S.C. shooting, $7,000 reward offered

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) — A $7,000 reward is being offered for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Herdklotz Park earlier this year.
Ryan Dusha Kedar, 49, is wanted in connection with the death of Mark Jermon, Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Jermon was shot in February at a soccer field at the park, Flood said.
Flood said while the motive is still under investigation, investigators say that Kedar and Jermon were familiar with each other.
Days after the shooting, investigators said they found Kedar's SUV abandoned off South Buckhorn Road near Paris Mountain State Park. More than 100 law enforcement officers searched the park that weekend but were unable to locate Kedar.
The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward and the Crime Stoppers of Greenville are offering an additional reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Kedar.
U.S. Marshals believe Kedar conducted extensive research into locations around Brevard and Asheville, North Carolina, as well as the purchase of a used car in the Greenville area, possibly looking for a private seller to avoid having to register the vehicle.
Kedar, who was born in Israel, received an undergraduate degree from the University of Tel Aviv and served in the Israeli army, U.S. Marshals said. They said he received a graduate degree from the University of Washington. While he should be considered extremely intelligent, investigators say he may display socially awkward behavior.
Police said Kedar enjoys camping and hiking, and he is known to have visited numerous state and national parks. He may be staying for brief periods in hostels and motels in the mountains of South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky or Virginia, authorities said.
They said he may have changed his appearance and should be considered armed and dangerous. Investigators are asking those who live in the area to be aware.
Anyone with information on Kedar’s whereabouts is urged to call 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME. Tips may also be submitted via the USMS Tips application.
In addition to showing an address of 66 Amity Lane in Greenville County, he also has relatives in New Jersey and is believed to be driving a 2004 Ford Explorer, displaying a South Carolina license plate of PRH-438, Flood said.