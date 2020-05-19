Kannapolis Cannonballers announce partnership with Walk Cabarrus

As part of Atrium Health, the City of Kannapolis, and the Cannon Ballers’ joint commitment to encourage healthy living, the gates to Atrium Health Ballpark are now open for public enjoyment. The team emphasized that a few laps around the concourse on the Atrium Health Walking Track is great place to enjoy a walk and add to the total step count for Walk Cabarrus. During the summer months, the ballpark will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. One lap around the concourse is just about one third of a mile, and walkers can clock themselves using the mile markers on the ground. For a change of scenery, people can head to the City of Kannapolis’s nearby walking loop for even more steps.