Inspectors not enforcing social distancing guidelines nor requiring masks in S.C. close-contact businesses

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina spas, salons, and barbershops are back open for business. Now with reopening, these businesses should expect inspections to make sure workers follow cleanliness measures, but not all measures will be inspected.
At Hair Savvy, they are implementing the new rules - wearing masks and socially distancing themselves and their clients.
”The chance for cross contamination is higher and it’s kind of what situation we’re in this moment," says Courtney McKillip, a stylist.
The same goes for Platinum Cuts. Owner Adrian McCrorey understands the rules put emphasis on safety.
”For the clients to be safe and for us to be safe while we serve them," says McCrorey. "I think we’re on the right page.”
These close contact businesses, as Governor McMaster calls them, are open for business with the new rules—the only thing missing is an inspection. Neither business has had one in two months.
”I think we’re all preparing for the fact that they’ll probably stop in more frequently," says McKillip.
”I think they’ll be a little more detailed inspections when they do make their rounds," added McCorery.
The stylists and barbers are preparing, but the state board isn’t. The state’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulations Communications Director Lesia Kudelka said they would not be ramping up inspections at this time.
She also didn’t outright say no when asked if the inspectors will be looking for the stylists, barbers, and spa workers to be socially distanced and wearing masks. Instead, she says "the inspectors will provide the owners and or salon managers with the guidelines which are voluntary but highly recommended be followed as an added layer of assurance.”
Inspectors will not write up any of businesses for not following the guidelines set by Governor Henry McMaster. Kudelka says they will encourage, but not enforce.
The department says it is also leaving the decision to go to a business that is not following guidelines up to the public, saying people should exercise their judgement as well.
Most of the guidelines in these close contact businesses have to happen though. State legislature code 35, regulations for businesses like salons, barbershops and spas, is what inspectors will be looking for. A lot of the cleaning guidelines from the state’s response team are addressed in state law.
Whomever oversees the salon — or has their name on the salon license — is in charge of maintaining sanitation and cleaning, but stylists and spa employees watch over their own stations. A stylist says she feels safer inside her salon than in most places because of the cleaning guidelines set by the state.
The state code even addresses infectious diseases, specifically not letting anyone inside if you know they are sick. When another inspection will come for the salons, spas or barbershops that reopened yesterday is unknown. Inspectors will come to these businesses randomly to make sure people are following the rules.
If anyone is caught violating any of these rules, that person could lose their license.
