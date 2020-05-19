Home Depot hiring for dozens of position across Charlotte stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Home Depot is hiring for 175 part and full-time positions across ten Charlotte stores.
The seasonal positions include cashiers, department supervisors, drivers and sales workers, among others. Click here to search Home Depot jobs by entering your desired location.
As an essential retailer, Home Depot says stores and warehouses are taking measures to keep our associates safe, including:
- Providing face coverings and gloves to associates
- Limiting the number of customers in stores at one time
- Promoting social and physical distancing practices
- Implementing additional cleaning measures to sanitize facilities
“The company is currently hiring associates for in-store and distribution centers,” Home Depot says. "In-store associates will provide customer service, reinforce social distancing measures, support with overnight freight, and fill online and curbside orders. Distribution Center associates will load and unload product, pull orders for stores and operate forklifts (training available). "
