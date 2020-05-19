Flash Flood Watch issued as the wet weather sticks around

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have two more First Alerts after today. They’re starting to add up, right? So far, most places have seen 1-2” of rain. We could pick up an additional 3-5” on top of what we already have.
An upper level low will continue to hang around for a while longer. Until it clears out, we won’t be clearing out. We are looking at wave after wave of rain circling around the low back over TN and KY. We remain unsettled tonight and into Wednesday.
Hopefully there will be a little less rain by Thursday as the low starts to wiggle east and leave us alone. In the meantime, there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for all of the counties in the WBTV viewing area until Thursday at 8am.
Temperatures will also be something to talk about. Despite that fact that our average high is now 80°, we will be lucky to make it to the low 60s on Wednesday. We will add on about ten degrees on Thursday.
Friday won’t necessarily be totally dry but rain chances will be a tad lower. Highs will return to the upper 70s.
Memorial Day weekend looks a lot more promising than the days between now and then. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and rain chances will be around 20%. We have a better chance for typical afternoon t-storms by then.
Make it a great evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.