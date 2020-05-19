First Alert: Torrential rainfall increases potential for flash flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On-and-off rain and storms continue to spread across the Carolinas for the second day in a row. Tuesday afternoon, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms is set to move from the Mountains into the Piedmont through Wednesday night.
A Flash Flood Watch is effect until Thursday morning for the majority of the WBTV viewing area. The heavy rainfall that already fell since yesterday morning, some 2 to 4 inches in a few places, is setting the stage for flooding to develop through at least mid-week as additional periods of heavy rain move across the region.
Rapid rises will continue to develop along area streams and creeks, and main stem rivers will be steadily on the rise as well. Flooding may develop today and likely worsen in many places through Thursday.
High temperatures today will be below average in the lower 70s before overnight lows dip into the mid 50s. But as the upper level low responsible for delivering this week's ample rains drifts further south, temperatures will take an even deeper diver.
Wednesday’s high temperatures will struggle to reach the lower 60s before temperatures make a gradual rebound into the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Early indications call for mostly dry conditions and above-average temperatures in the 80s as we kick of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
