First Alert: Rain chances up, temperatures down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An upper-level storm system – essentially cut off from the rest of the atmospheric weather players – will lumber across the region through at least the late-week period keeping clouds in the sky and rain falling.
It won’t rain all of the time, but showers and thunderstorms – including torrential downpours – will certainly dominate today and Wednesday and perhaps even Thursday before improving conditions unfold on Friday.
By the time this all winds down late in the week, rainfall could total four to six inches – locally more – this week, so there is a risk for flash flooding at any point through Thursday.
With the wet weather in the forecast, temperatures will be cool as well. Highs today will settle back to near 70° and – get this - we’re not likely to be much better than about 60° on Wednesday! That’s 20° below average for late May!
Upper-level storms are notoriously difficult to forecast, and our model data doesn’t agree on when this thing may pull away. But in time, I do see lowering rain chances, increased sunshine and warming temperatures.
There’s still a high chance for showers Thursday, but perhaps they won’t be as widespread. High temperatures in the lower 70s are in the forecast for Thursday but I’m forecasting a return to more seasonal readings close to 80° on Friday.
With any luck, we’ll warm up nicely well into the 80s as we start the Memorial Day weekend.
Keep alert to changing weather conditions!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
